Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it.
Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home league matches without defeat –eclipsing the great team of the late 1970s and early 1980s – with Diogo Jotaand Roberto Firmino on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over Leicester after JonnyEvans’ early own goal.
Jota also reached his own personal milestone, becomingthe first Liverpool player to score in his first four top-flight leagueappearances at Anfield.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus test while back home in Egypt. Salah isflying back to England via a specially-commissioned private jet on Friday aweek after being diagnosed with coronavirus while on international duty butwill not be available for Sunday’s visit of Premier League leaders Leicester.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning the Champions League and thePremier League, has been down to the way Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and RobertoFirmino have combined on the forward line. However, Firmino was dropped forthe 5-0 Champions League win against Atalanta in Bergamo to make way for thein-form Diogo Jota and the new signing seized his chance with a hat-trick.
Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last season’s title success,proved crucial as the Reds came from behind to win 2-1 at Anfield. Summersigning Jota scored for a third consecutive game as he came off the bench tonet an 85th-minute winner moments after having another strike ruled outfollowing VAR review.
Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was arguably one of thegreatest goalkeepers of his generation.
