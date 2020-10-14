Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win

Global  
 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it.

Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home league matches without defeat –eclipsing the great team of the late 1970s and early 1980s – with Diogo Jotaand Roberto Firmino on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over Leicester after JonnyEvans’ early own goal.

Jota also reached his own personal milestone, becomingthe first Liverpool player to score in his first four top-flight leagueappearances at Anfield.


Mohamed Salah: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reminds forward about conduct

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reminds forward Mohamed Salah about his conduct after he tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.
BBC News

Klopp reminds Salah about conduct after two positive tests

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reminds forward Mohamed Salah about his conduct after he tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.
BBC News

Liverpool injury problems: Do Reds need to sign a defender?

 As Joe Gomez joins Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines, do Liverpool need to buy a defender in January - or can they find a solution from within their squad? BBC..
BBC News

Liverpool go second with convincing win over Leicester

 Liverpool produce an assured win over Leicester at Anfield to move level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham.
BBC News
