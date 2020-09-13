Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning the Champions League and thePremier League, has been down to the way Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and RobertoFirmino have combined on the forward line.
However, Firmino was dropped forthe 5-0 Champions League win against Atalanta in Bergamo to make way for thein-form Diogo Jota and the new signing seized his chance with a hat-trick.
Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last season’s title success,proved crucial as the Reds came from behind to win 2-1 at Anfield. Summersigning Jota scored for a third consecutive game as he came off the bench tonet an 85th-minute winner moments after having another strike ruled outfollowing VAR review.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus, the clubhave announced. Mane is self-isolating with what the club described as “minorsymptoms”. A club statement read: “Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.
Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva. The Premier League champions, who have won theEuropean Cup six times, were one of the eight top seeds and went into Group D.
