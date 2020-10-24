Global  
 

Joe Biden tears into US President Donald Trump, says 'Americans will vote Trump out'|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:18s - Published
With the final countdown for the D-day on November 3rd in the United States, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden tore inti US President Donald Trump, making it clear that it's time for him to pack his bags and go home.

Biden urged the Americans to vote out President Donald Trump of presidency, alleging he has divided and failed the nation in the last four years.

Making a passionate appeal at a drive in car rally in Detroit in Michigan, Biden said that In three days, can put an end to a presidency that has fanned the flames of hate all across this nation.

Biden exuded confidence that Americans would vote Trump out of power.

