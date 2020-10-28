Shutdown in Kashmir after India’s new land laws

Jammu and Kashmir administration organised a youth engagement workshop in Srinagar on October 31. The outreach program saw presence of multinational companies, corporates, and different departments of the union territory government. J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha headlined the event, and said the government wants around 80 percent youngsters of J-K to get employment opportunities in the next five years. Several representatives of multinational companies gave presentation on how to engage J-K's youth who faces problems such as unemployment, lack of resources, financial assistance among others. The motive of this workshop is to launch more schemes catering to the youngsters in J-K so they get better opportunities locally. Rupali Mehra, director of Transform Foundation, said such workshops will help the youth as different organisations working for the betterment come under one roof, and this will also help in making a strategic plan for providing opportunities to the youth.
