Shutdown in Kashmir after India’s new land laws

Shutdown in Kashmir after India's new land laws

Shutdown in Kashmir after India’s new land laws

Residents, politicians denounce India’s new land laws as a ‘settler-colonial project’ that seeks demographic change.


In 'ghar wapsi' mode, 50 militants in J&K have surrendered in 2020

 Official sources revealed that the security forces had, of late, submitted a draft surrender policy for rehabilitation of the surrendered militants which was..
Workshop aiming to boost employment opportunities organised by J-K govt

Workshop aiming to boost employment opportunities organised by J-K govt

Jammu and Kashmir administration organised a youth engagement workshop in Srinagar on October 31. The outreach program saw presence of multinational companies, corporates, and different departments of the union territory government. J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha headlined the event, and said the government wants around 80 percent youngsters of J-K to get employment opportunities in the next five years. Several representatives of multinational companies gave presentation on how to engage J-K's youth who faces problems such as unemployment, lack of resources, financial assistance among others. The motive of this workshop is to launch more schemes catering to the youngsters in J-K so they get better opportunities locally. Rupali Mehra, director of Transform Foundation, said such workshops will help the youth as different organisations working for the betterment come under one roof, and this will also help in making a strategic plan for providing opportunities to the youth.

Hurriyat Conference calls for complete shutdown on Oct 31 to protest against new land laws in J&K

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Tuesday (October 27) allowing citizens of India...
Hasan siddique RT @AJEnglish: Shutdown in Kashmir after India’s new land laws https://t.co/33bg2kWC3h https://t.co/wbHQhL3eeX 14 minutes ago

Craig Brandist Al Jazeera English: Shutdown in Kashmir after India’s new land laws. https://t.co/ac0sYnYDdI 1 hour ago

Raja Asad Azad🇵🇰™💎 Shutdown in #Kashmir after India’s new land laws This is our silent protest to contest the new laws.Our fate is lik… https://t.co/BlbA3JK4lT 2 hours ago

Pawan Bawri Shutdown in Kashmir after India’s new land laws https://t.co/oa3ldUc4Vx via @AJEnglish 2 hours ago

Ahsan Ahmed Shutdown in Kashmir after India’s new land laws https://t.co/VvjDWXcEwG via @AJEnglish 4 hours ago

Karimi-Langroodi A shutdown is being observed in Indian controlled Kashmir after New Delhi amended and repealed a series of decades… https://t.co/KNKSqFeXkJ 5 hours ago

@feroz♡mb RT @SonyaBattla2: Shutdown in Kashmir after India’s new land laws https://t.co/BR6MuvDa1M via @AJEnglish 6 hours ago

JKLC(Official) Shutdown in Kashmir after India’s new land laws https://t.co/Kpq32sQslK via @AJEnglish 7 hours ago


Kashmir shutdown call by Hurriyat | Protest against Land Laws | Oneindia News

Kashmir shutdown call by Hurriyat | Protest against Land Laws | Oneindia News

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference called for a complete shutdown in the Valley to protest against the new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir. Slamming the "imperial approach" by the Government of India,..

Land laws in other Indian states stronger than new land laws in JandK: Omar Abdullah

Land laws in other Indian states stronger than new land laws in JandK: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah on October 29 said, "Land laws in other states are stronger than new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir. Even today people of India..

No country has locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs: MEA on JandK's new land laws

No country has locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs: MEA on JandK's new land laws

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held press conference on Oct 29. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The whole world knows the truth about Pakistan and its role in supporting terrorism. No..

