Kamal Nath adamant his 'item' remark referred to Parliament's agenda lists

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 01 again clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone and I told earlier that I regret it.
He said, "I have been in the Lok Sabha for so many years, our seat comes on which it is written, item number-1, number-2, number-3, I am familiar with this language.
I did not say anything to insult anyone and I regret that."
Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has clarified that he neither addressed BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as a dog nor he will do so. "Yesterday Jyotiraditya Scindia told that I had called him a dog in Ashok Nagar. I had neither addressed him as a dog nor I will do so, people of Ashok Nagar are witness to this," said Nath. Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged that Kamal Nath called him a dog in a public rally in MP's Ashok Nagar.
Congress leader Kamal Nath took a sharp jibe at BJP ahead of MP bypolls. The former MP CM said that their leaders may be salable but voters of MP aren't. "This government was made with buying and selling. But I know that people of MP will give them a befitting reply. They don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP voters aren't," he said. On Friday, Election Commission revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath over repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Recently, Kamal Nath referred to BJP's Imarti Devi as an 'item' in a poll rally, sparking a row. Imarti Devi is contesting the byelections on BJP ticket from Dabra. Bypolls to 28 seats in MP is scheduled to take place on November 3. The byelection results are slated to be declared on November 10.
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held a massive roadshow in the Agar Malwa district on November 01. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. Campaigning for by-elections to the state assembly is underway in the state. By-polls for 28 assembly seats will be held on November 03.
After controversy over his proposed museum in Assam's Char Chapori region, Congress legislator Sherman Ali said the word 'Miya', over which he has come under from the ruling BJP, is nowhere mentioned in the proposal which, Ali said, has been approved by 15-member Standing Committee of Assam State Legislative Assembly in which 10 are from ruling party and allies. "Proposal to establish a museum of people's culture living in Char Chapori was approved by 15-member Standing Committee of Assam State Legislative Assembly in which 10 were from ruling party. Nowhere is 'Miya' written. They're doing dirty politics," Ali told ANI.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and MPs virtually participated in 206th session of Governing Council of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on November 01. The 206th Session of the Governing Council of the IPU is being held from 1 to 4 November. The virtual session is being organised at Parliament annexe building due to COVID-19.