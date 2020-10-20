Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamal Nath adamant his 'item' remark referred to Parliament's agenda lists

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Kamal Nath adamant his 'item' remark referred to Parliament's agenda lists

Kamal Nath adamant his 'item' remark referred to Parliament's agenda lists

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 01 again clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone and I told earlier that I regret it.

He said, "I have been in the Lok Sabha for so many years, our seat comes on which it is written, item number-1, number-2, number-3, I am familiar with this language.

I did not say anything to insult anyone and I regret that."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamal Nath Kamal Nath 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, India

Didn't call Scindia a 'dog', and will never do so: Kamal Nath [Video]

Didn't call Scindia a 'dog', and will never do so: Kamal Nath

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has clarified that he neither addressed BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as a dog nor he will do so. "Yesterday Jyotiraditya Scindia told that I had called him a dog in Ashok Nagar. I had neither addressed him as a dog nor I will do so, people of Ashok Nagar are witness to this," said Nath. Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged that Kamal Nath called him a dog in a public rally in MP's Ashok Nagar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Thai Parliament meets to debate political protest tensions

 Thailand’s Parliament began a special session Monday that was called to address tensions as pro-democracy protests draw students and other demonstrators into..
WorldNews

Thailand protests: Parliament meets to debate political deadlock

 Thailand's Parliament began a special session Monday that was called to address tensions as pro-democracy protests draw students and other demonstrators into the..
New Zealand Herald

Imarti Devi Indian politician

MP bypolls: 'BJP leaders are saleable, voters of MP aren't', says Kamal Nath [Video]

MP bypolls: 'BJP leaders are saleable, voters of MP aren't', says Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath took a sharp jibe at BJP ahead of MP bypolls. The former MP CM said that their leaders may be salable but voters of MP aren't. "This government was made with buying and selling. But I know that people of MP will give them a befitting reply. They don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP voters aren't," he said. On Friday, Election Commission revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath over repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Recently, Kamal Nath referred to BJP's Imarti Devi as an 'item' in a poll rally, sparking a row. Imarti Devi is contesting the byelections on BJP ticket from Dabra. Bypolls to 28 seats in MP is scheduled to take place on November 3. The byelection results are slated to be declared on November 10.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:50Published

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

MP by-polls: Shivraj Chouhan holds massive roadshow in MP's Agar Malwa [Video]

MP by-polls: Shivraj Chouhan holds massive roadshow in MP's Agar Malwa

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held a massive roadshow in the Agar Malwa district on November 01. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. Campaigning for by-elections to the state assembly is underway in the state. By-polls for 28 assembly seats will be held on November 03.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

No 'Miya' word mentioned in proposal to set up museum in Assam: Congress MLA [Video]

No 'Miya' word mentioned in proposal to set up museum in Assam: Congress MLA

After controversy over his proposed museum in Assam's Char Chapori region, Congress legislator Sherman Ali said the word 'Miya', over which he has come under from the ruling BJP, is nowhere mentioned in the proposal which, Ali said, has been approved by 15-member Standing Committee of Assam State Legislative Assembly in which 10 are from ruling party and allies. "Proposal to establish a museum of people's culture living in Char Chapori was approved by 15-member Standing Committee of Assam State Legislative Assembly in which 10 were from ruling party. Nowhere is 'Miya' written. They're doing dirty politics," Ali told ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published

Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India

LS Speaker, MPs virtually participate in 206th session of Governing Council of IPU [Video]

LS Speaker, MPs virtually participate in 206th session of Governing Council of IPU

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and MPs virtually participated in 206th session of Governing Council of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on November 01. The 206th Session of the Governing Council of the IPU is being held from 1 to 4 November. The virtual session is being organised at Parliament annexe building due to COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Who said BJP cannot be defeated?: Chidambaram

 Former union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that the opposition parties must believe that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be defeated and the upcoming..
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Kamal Nath-led govt was of corruption': BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia [Video]

'Kamal Nath-led govt was of corruption': BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia

As the by-elections in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh approaches, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Kamal Nath. "It was a government (of Kamal Nath) of corruption, working solely on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:45Published
PM Modi addresses nation, says 'lockdown is over but Covid-19 is still around'|Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi addresses nation, says 'lockdown is over but Covid-19 is still around'|Oneindia News

In his seventh address to the Nation today since he announced the country-wide lockdown in March, PM Modi cautioned against any negligence in measures against the spread of Coronavirus. He said that..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:03Published
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath after Rahul Gandhi calls ‘item’ remark ‘unfortunate’ [Video]

‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath after Rahul Gandhi calls ‘item’ remark ‘unfortunate’

Facing flak for his "item" jibe about Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, state Congress chief Kamal Nath has expressed regret and claimed that he did not say anything disrespectful. While Congress..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:15Published