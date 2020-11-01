Global  
 

Will Fuller V, Alshon Jeffery and other potential trade deadline targets — Peter Schrager

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Peter Schrager joins FOX NFL Kickoff to discuss which players could be on the move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Among the players that could move are Houston Texans Will Fuller V and Kenny Stills, and Philadelphia Eagles' receiver Alshon Jeffery.

He also says that newly acquired Baltimore Ravens' receiver, Dez Bryant, will not play today but should be activated in the next two to three weeks.


