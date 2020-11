Jimmy Johnson: I’ve ‘never seen the kind of excitement’ that’s surrounding Tua Tagovailoa Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:04s - Published 7 minutes ago Jimmy Johnson: I’ve ‘never seen the kind of excitement’ that’s surrounding Tua Tagovailoa In his 35 years of living in South Florida, Jimmy Johnson said he's never seen the kind of excitement that is surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he prepares to make his first NFL start. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jimmy Johnson: I’ve ‘never seen the kind of excitement’ that’s surrounding Tua Tagovailoa In his 35 years of living in South Florida, Jimmy Johnson said he's never seen the kind of excitement...

FOX Sports - Published 45 minutes ago