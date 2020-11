Attacker with sword kills at least two in Quebec Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Attacker with sword kills at least two in Quebec At least two people were killed and five wounded after being stabbed by a man dressed in medieval clothes and wielding a sword, Quebec police said on Sunday (November 1), noting the attack appeared to be driven by personal motives and not linked to any terror group. Yahaira Jacquez reports. 0

