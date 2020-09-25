Quebec stabbing: 2 people dead in an attack by a man in medieval clothes, suspect arrested|Oneindia

In a horrific incident, Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City In Canada by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing.The attacks occurred in the historic Old Quebec neighborhood of the city.

Quebec City police spokesman has revealed that The suspect, a man in his mid-20s,was armed with a sword and dressed in medieval clothing.

The five survivors wounded in the rampage have suffered injuries of varying severity.

Police have advised residents to stay inside with doors locked as an investigation is under way.

The attack took place in the historic Old Quebec neighbourhood.

After his arrest, the man was taken to hospital.

The five wounded are also being treated in hospital.

#QuebecStabbing #HalloweenAttack #QuebecCityCanada