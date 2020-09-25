Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quebec stabbing: 2 people dead in an attack by a man in medieval clothes, suspect arrested|Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Quebec stabbing: 2 people dead in an attack by a man in medieval clothes, suspect arrested|Oneindia

Quebec stabbing: 2 people dead in an attack by a man in medieval clothes, suspect arrested|Oneindia

In a horrific incident, Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City In Canada by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing.The attacks occurred in the historic Old Quebec neighborhood of the city.

Quebec City police spokesman has revealed that The suspect, a man in his mid-20s,was armed with a sword and dressed in medieval clothing.

The five survivors wounded in the rampage have suffered injuries of varying severity.

Police have advised residents to stay inside with doors locked as an investigation is under way.

The attack took place in the historic Old Quebec neighbourhood.

After his arrest, the man was taken to hospital.

The five wounded are also being treated in hospital.

#QuebecStabbing #HalloweenAttack #QuebecCityCanada


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

At least 2 dead, 5 injured after man in ‘medieval clothes’ goes on stabbing spree in Quebec

At least 2 dead, 5 injured after man in ‘medieval clothes’ goes on stabbing spree in Quebec At least two people were killed and five more wounded in a stabbing attack in Quebec, Canada on early...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNYTimes.com


Quebec stabbing: Two dead after attack by man 'in medieval clothes'

Police confirm at least two people have died and say they have arrested a man in his mid-20s.
Upworthy - Published

Knife attack in Canada's Quebec by man dressed in medieval clothing leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

A man with a long blade and dressed in medieval clothing went on a stabbing spree near the regional...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

1m_war

Gimme 1M Followers else War. RT @TarekFatah: Stabbing deaths reach French Canada. #QuebecCity police say they have arrested a 'suspect' dressed in medieval attire who… 5 seconds ago

RBN43617474

RBN RT @YasMohammedxx: Police in Quebec City, Canada have arrested a man over a stabbing rampage that left two people dead and five others inju… 1 minute ago

oxyjoxy

God's Own Warrior RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Two people confirmed dead in stabbing attack in Quebec City, carried out by man dressed in medieval clothing,… 3 minutes ago

Rakesh_Kotian

Rakesh Kotian RT @WIONews: #NewsAlert | Multiple people stabbed in the Canadian city of Quebec Read the full report here: https://t.co/koQeZ0XQrw https:… 17 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

UP BJP MLA's aide allegedly shoots a man dead in Ballia: Caught on Camera | Oneindia News [Video]

UP BJP MLA's aide allegedly shoots a man dead in Ballia: Caught on Camera | Oneindia News

Gunda Raj in UP continues as in a latest incident, a man was shot dead in front of local officials on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia over a dispute after which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published
Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon [Video]

Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon

Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Gun-wielding police approach man during manhunt after knife attack in Paris [Video]

Gun-wielding police approach man during manhunt after knife attack in Paris

Police have been seen approaching man in Paris amid the knife attack that has injured at least four people. Footage filmed by César Amalou on Boulevard Richard-Lenoir shows a man being approached..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:17Published