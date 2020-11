Philippines slammed by the year's most powerful storm Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:36s - Published Philippines slammed by the year's most powerful storm Typhoon Goni - the year's most powerful storm - made landfall in Catanduanes and Albay in Bicol region, the southern part of the Luzon main island, on Sunday morning (November 1). 0

Super Typhoon Goni has made landfall in the Philippines, bringing catastrophic winds and rain. The powerful storm hit the archipelago with sustained winds of 225kph and gusts of 280kph.