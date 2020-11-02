The Christmas Aunt Movie - Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jarod Joseph

The Christmas Aunt Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: When Rebecca Miller returns home to Tennessee two weeks before Christmas to take care of her niece and nephew while their parents are away, the last thing she expected is to reconnect with her childhood best friend, Drew.

As she attempts to revive the kids’ Christmas spirit and redeem their faith in Santa, she rediscovers her favorite childhood activity: 12 Days of Christmas–something she always did with Drew.

As the kids’ faith in the holiday grows, Rebecca and Drew’s friendship returns, and she starts looking at Drew in a whole new light The Christmas Aunt on Lifetime November 1st at 8pm Starring: Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jarod Joseph