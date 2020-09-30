70-year-old pulled out alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 71
70-year-old pulled out alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 71
Race against time to find survivors after the deadly 7.0 earthquake in the
Aegean Sea knocked down 20 buildings and caused hundreds of injuries.
