Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

70-year-old pulled out alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 71

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:56s - Published
70-year-old pulled out alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 71

70-year-old pulled out alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 71

Race against time to find survivors after the deadly 7.0 earthquake in the Aegean Sea knocked down 20 buildings and caused hundreds of injuries.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

Rescue workers free people trapped in Turkey following earthquake [Video]

Rescue workers free people trapped in Turkey following earthquake

Rescue workers extricated a body from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Quake death toll rises to 69 in Turkey

 Rescue workers were searching eight wrecked buildings on Sunday amid dwindling hope for survivors as the death toll from a powerful earthquake which hit western..
WorldNews
Turkey: Death toll from earthquake rises to more than 71 [Video]

Turkey: Death toll from earthquake rises to more than 71

Nearly two days after an earthquake hit in the Aegean Sea, search and rescue teams are still looking for survivors under the rubble. Shortly after midnight, the extricated a 70-year-old man who said he had "never lost my hope".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:42Published

Strong earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece

 Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey..
New Zealand Herald

Aegean Sea Aegean Sea Part of the Mediterranean Sea between the Greek and Anatolian peninsulas

Man, 70, pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll rises to 53

 IZMIR, Turkey: Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the..
WorldNews
Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors [Video]

Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors

Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Man, 70, pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll rises to 53

Man, 70, pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll rises to 53 IZMIR, Turkey: Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBC.caIndiaTimes


Death toll reaches 30 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — Three young children and their mother were rescued alive from the rubble of a...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Turkey quake death toll rises to 64 as search for survivors continues [Video]

Turkey quake death toll rises to 64 as search for survivors continues

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in Izmir, Turkey, on Saturday (October 31) as officials say the death toll has now increased to at least 64.The magnitude 7.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate [Video]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate

Death toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published