‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 premieres on Disney Plus

The long-awaited return of ‘The Mandalorian’ is finally here.

Photo by Justin Lubin / Lucasfilm For a show about a tiny alien, The Mandalorian sure had a huge impact. The first season of the series helped sell..

Photo by Noah Berger / AFP / Getty Images Outside of excited Apple executives, no one thought much of Apple TV Plus. Even with $6 billion allocated..

Photo: Lucasfilm / Disney The Mandalorian’s second season is almost here. And if the trailers and rumors are any indication, it seems like the..

Photo by Francois Duhamel / Lucasfilm Ltd. If you haven’t opened your Disney Plus app since The Mandalorian ended in December 2019, you’re not..

Lucasfilm Ltd. If you’re looking for some of the wider implications of The Mandalorian’s first season in the new premiere, now streaming on Disney..