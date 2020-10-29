Global  
 

‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 premieres on Disney Plus

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 premieres on Disney Plus
The long-awaited return of ‘The Mandalorian’ is finally here.

The Mandalorian The Mandalorian American streaming television series

The Mandalorian is better the less like Star Wars it gets

 Lucasfilm Ltd.

If you’re looking for some of the wider implications of The Mandalorian’s first season in the new premiere, now streaming on Disney..
The Verge

The Mandalorian is back, and with it a reason to open Disney Plus again

 Photo by Francois Duhamel / Lucasfilm Ltd.

If you haven’t opened your Disney Plus app since The Mandalorian ended in December 2019, you’re not..
The Verge

The Mandalorian’s second season is going to get more Star Wars-y, in a good way

 Photo: Lucasfilm / Disney

The Mandalorian’s second season is almost here. And if the trailers and rumors are any indication, it seems like the..
The Verge

Disney+ Disney+ American subscription video streaming service

Apple TV Plus one year later: still on trial

 Photo by Noah Berger / AFP / Getty Images

Outside of excited Apple executives, no one thought much of Apple TV Plus. Even with $6 billion allocated..
The Verge

The Verge guide to The Mandalorian

 Photo by Justin Lubin / Lucasfilm

For a show about a tiny alien, The Mandalorian sure had a huge impact. The first season of the series helped sell..
The Verge

'The Mandalorian' still can't unlock potential in Season 2 premiere, even with twist [Video]

'The Mandalorian' still can't unlock potential in Season 2 premiere, even with twist

"The Mandalorian" Season 2 premiere continues the show's unfortunate tradition of being several shows at once, emphasizing spectacle over story.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:45Published
Carl Weathers Teases 'The Mandalorian' Season Two [Video]

Carl Weathers Teases 'The Mandalorian' Season Two

Following the massive success of "The Mandalorian" season one, Baby Yoda is back to steal our hearts in the second season, streaming now on Disney+. While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:58Published
Sarah Rodman Tallies Up the Many Reasons She Loves ‘The Mandalorian’ [Video]

Sarah Rodman Tallies Up the Many Reasons She Loves ‘The Mandalorian’

EW Executive Editor, Sarah Rodman, explains why she was pleasantly surprised by the format of 'The Mandalorian,' and discusses what (and who!) makes the show so great, and more!

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 03:06Published