11022020 Last Day of Early Voting

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Today is the last day for early in person and drop off voting

Just one day away from election day... but you still have time to cast your vote early and avoid long lines tomorrow.

Polling sites in lexington -- open at 8:30 this morning..

-need id, mask -govoteky.com - ... there are several locations in lexington... including the tates creek..northside..a nd beaumont branch libraries..

Polls will be open until 4 today...and won't reopen until 6 tomorrow morning.

You'll need to wear a mask..and bring an i-d... if you don't personally know an election officer who can identify you.

Absentee ballots can still be sent out.

They must be postmarked..by six tomorrow night.

You can drop them off in designated drop boxes around the city.

For a look at locations for those..and where you can cast your vote--- go to go vote k-y dot com.

