Kansas advance voting ends at noon Monday

HEY, MATT.GOOD MORNING.A GOOD MORNING ROB MORE THAN700,000 KANSANS HAVE ALREADYCASHED IN ADVANCE VALLOT AHEADOF TOMORROW’S ELECTION DAY,WHICH IS MORE THAN DOUBLE THEAMOUNT OF KANSANS THAT VOTEDEARLY IN 2016 AND THERE ARESTILL SEVERAL MORE HOURS INWHICH YOU CAN CAST AN ADVANCEDBALLOT AND THE STATE OF KANSASSTATE WIDE ADVANCED VOTING WILLEND AT NOON TODAY HERE LOCALLYAT THE JOHNSON COUNTY ELECTIONBOARD IN OLATHE THE WYANDOTTECOUNTY ELECTION BOARD IN KCK.THEY ARE OPEN FROM 8:00 A.M.

TONOON FOR ADVANCED VOTING.FIRST ELECTION OFFICES ACROSSTHE STATE ARE AS WELL, BUT THOSEHOURS CAN VARY BY COUNTY.SO IT’S IMPORTANT TO CHECK WITHYOUR LOCAL OFFICE WITH THEAMOUNT OF PEOPLE THAT HAVEALREADY VOTED AND ARE EXPECTEDTO ADVANCE BOTH TODAY.IT IS FUELING PREDICTIONS OFRECORD-BREAKING VOTER TURNOUTACROSS THE STATE OF KANSAS ANIMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THOSEMAIL-IN BALLOTS IN KANSAS IFYOU’VE RECEIVED ONE, WELL, YOUCAN DO SEVERAL THINGS WITH THATBY STATE LAW IF YOU PUT IT INTHE MAIL, IT’S POSTMARKED BYTUESDAY AND ARRIVES AT YOURLOCAL OFFICE BY FRIDAY IT WILLBE COUNTED HOWEVER ELECTIONAUTHORITIES ACROSS THE STATE ARESAYING DON’T TAKE THE CHANCEINSTEAD.BRING THAT BALLOT YOURSELF IFYOU CAN TO A DROPBOX TO YOURLOCAL ELECTION OFFICE, OR TO APOLLING PLACE BEFORE SEVENO’CLOCK ON ELECTION DAY TO MAKE