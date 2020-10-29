Global  
 

Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University

Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University

Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 19 students and trading fire with security forces.

Over a dozen others are also said to be injured.

Adam Reed reports.


Kabul University Kabul University Major university in Afghanistan

