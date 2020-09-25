Global  
 

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:27s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, NLSN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Nielsen Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%.

Year to date, Nielsen Holdings has lost about 28.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 7.7%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 73.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 5.1%, and Mohawk Industries, trading up 5.7% on the day.




