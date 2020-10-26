Monday 11/2 Insider Buying Report: GBDC, NXPI Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:52s - Published Monday 11/2 Insider Buying Report: GBDC, NXPI As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Wednesday, Golub Capital BDC's Chairman, Lawrence E. Golub, made a $258,596 buy of GBDC, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $12.93 each. Golub Capital BDC Inc is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Golub purchased GBDC at 28 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $14.21M at an average of $12.84 per share. And on Thursday, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased $201,450 worth of NXP Semiconductors, purchasing 1,500 shares at a cost of $134.30 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Staiblin in the past twelve months. NXP Semiconductors is trading up about 1% on the day Monday. Staiblin was up about 3.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NXPI trading as high as $138.34 at last check today.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Monday 11/2 Insider Buying Report: ARCC, INOV



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:54 Published 3 hours ago Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: FCBP, CADE



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: ADC



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago

