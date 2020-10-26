Global  
 

Monday 11/2 Insider Buying Report: GBDC, NXPI

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Golub Capital BDC's Chairman, Lawrence E.

Golub, made a $258,596 buy of GBDC, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $12.93 each.

Golub Capital BDC Inc is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Golub purchased GBDC at 28 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $14.21M at an average of $12.84 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased $201,450 worth of NXP Semiconductors, purchasing 1,500 shares at a cost of $134.30 each.

This buy marks the first one filed by Staiblin in the past twelve months.

NXP Semiconductors is trading up about 1% on the day Monday.

Staiblin was up about 3.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NXPI trading as high as $138.34 at last check today.




