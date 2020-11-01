Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Second coronavirus lockdown: What you can and cannot do

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Second coronavirus lockdown: What you can and cannot do

Second coronavirus lockdown: What you can and cannot do

From Thursday, nationwide restrictions come into force across England in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

However, this time round several things are different.

Schools and universities will remain open, and professional sport will continue.

Places of worship will allow private prayer and those who previously shielded do not have to do so again.

But this second lockdown is a blow to many industries, including the arts and hospitality sectors.

The government are to continue the furlough scheme until December 2, when they say England will come out of a national lockdown and into regional restrictions.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced [Video]

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced

Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will not be silenced. Mr Depp lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:56Published
Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says [Video]

Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says

Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun. Mr Stevens added any appeal against the court's decision would be a "hopeless and hapless" effort. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published
PM confirms return to tiered system after second lockdown [Video]

PM confirms return to tiered system after second lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will move back to the previous tiered system once new lockdown measures expire on December 2. He adds the way out of the new measures is to get the R rate down, and take advantages of the medical advancements made throughout the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:34Published
Depp lost all likeability over libel case, says talent boss [Video]

Depp lost all likeability over libel case, says talent boss

InterTalent Chairman Jonathan Shalit says Johnny Depp will never again have the "same persona, visilibility or likeability" he once had. The actor lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Supermarkets share strict new rules for shoppers in lockdown

Supermarkets share strict new rules for shoppers in lockdown All the supermarket rules you will need to know ahead of the second coronavirus lockdown
Kent and Sussex Courier - Published

How second coronavirus lockdown will affect tips in Kent

How second coronavirus lockdown will affect tips in Kent Everything you need to know about using the tips during the lockdown
Folkestone Herald - Published Also reported by •Leicester Mercury


Micah Richards issues angry response to Twitter trolls over £50,000 lockdown charity donation

Micah Richards hit back at social media users who claim his £50,000 donation split between two Leeds...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson Addresses Parliament On Second Lockdown Measures [Video]

Boris Johnson Addresses Parliament On Second Lockdown Measures

The prime minister announced second coronavirus lockdown in the Commons as the UK battles to minimise the effects of the second wave.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
Wedding florist and dressing service prepares for second lockdown in Yorkshire [Video]

Wedding florist and dressing service prepares for second lockdown in Yorkshire

The co-owners of wedding business Perfect Venue Dressing Yorkshire, KirstyOxley and Nicci McCulloch, speak about the difficulties posed by theGovernment's decision to enter a second lockdown, and the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Queen and Philip return to Windsor ahead of second lockdown [Video]

Queen and Philip return to Windsor ahead of second lockdown

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have returned to Windsor Castle together,ready for England’s second national lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published