Second coronavirus lockdown: What you can and cannot do

From Thursday, nationwide restrictions come into force across England in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

However, this time round several things are different.

Schools and universities will remain open, and professional sport will continue.

Places of worship will allow private prayer and those who previously shielded do not have to do so again.

But this second lockdown is a blow to many industries, including the arts and hospitality sectors.

The government are to continue the furlough scheme until December 2, when they say England will come out of a national lockdown and into regional restrictions.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn