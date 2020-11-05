Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost

Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost

From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Bank of England study found that risk of infection from banknotes is low.

An ICMR scientist told the Allahabad High Court that a vaccine will be available in the near future.

Prime Minister Modi said that the number of doses required and cost of vaccine is still unknown.

Meanwhile, Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine has over 90% efficacy as per second interim study.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi has indicated Covid vaccine likely to be ready soon: Yediyurappa

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine was likely to be ready soon and has asked states to prepare for its quick and effective..
IndiaTimes

PM Narendra Modi to address all India presiding officers conference on Thursday

 President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the presiding officers conference which will also be attended by Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah..
IndiaTimes

Instruct politicians not to hold protests amid Covid pandemic, Uddhav Thackeray requests PM Modi

 Expressing concern over large gatherings amid the second Covid-19 wave, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Sturgeon: Try to limit interaction over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon: Try to limit interaction over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people across the UK to try to limit the interaction they have with others over Christmas. Her comments come as the government and devolved administrations agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the festive period, allowing up to three households to mix during a five-day window. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

Covid-19: Three households can mix over Christmas in UK

 "Christmas bubbles" will be able to mix outdoors, in homes and in places of worship between 23-27 December.
BBC News
Three households can mix over Christmas for five days in UK [Video]

Three households can mix over Christmas for five days in UK

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period. For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published

Bank of England Bank of England Central bank of the United Kingdom

No-deal Brexit would be worse for the UK economy than Covid-19, says Bank of England governor

 London (CNN Business)Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned that failing to secure a new trade deal with the European Union would do more damage to..
WorldNews
Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19 [Video]

Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Bailey: Any trade agreement will need adjustment [Video]

Bailey: Any trade agreement will need adjustment

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey has said the UK and EU need “a spirit of goodwill” as any Brexit trade agreement will need room for adjustments. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

Indian Council of Medical Research Indian Council of Medical Research

HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi [Video]

HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off a mobile RT-PCR lab on November 23 at ICMR headquarters in Ansari Nagar. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also attended the ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark [Video]

With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,39,866 on November 23. As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed. The spike of 44,059 new cases and 511 deaths reported in last 24 hrs. Currently, there are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 85,62,642 with 41,024 new discharges. According to ICMR, 8,49,596 samples were tested on Nov 22.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Gam-COVID-Vac Gam-COVID-Vac Viral vector vaccine candidate based on human adenovirus

Covid 19 coronavirus: Russia claims its Sputnik V vaccine is 95 per cent effective

 Russia announced on Tuesday that its coronavirus vaccine was 95 per cent effective on par with two other leading vaccines - but the lack of full scientific data..
New Zealand Herald
Have our coronavirus vaccine, if you can produce it, says Russia's EU ambassador [Video]

Have our coronavirus vaccine, if you can produce it, says Russia's EU ambassador

Hungary is the only country in the EU to trial Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:50Published

Russian Sputnik V vaccine at least 95% effective say its creators, but vaccination won't be ...

 The team behind Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine have said it is proving to be more effective than previously thought, as the country’s top health..
WorldNews

Allahabad High Court Allahabad High Court High Court in Uttar Pradesh

'If mass conversion happens...': Amid love jihad debate, UP law panel's report [Video]

'If mass conversion happens...': Amid love jihad debate, UP law panel's report

As the country sees a heated debate on 'love jihad', Uttar Pradesh Law Commission's chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal commented on the report on a religious conversion law. Mittal said that the report holds conversion by means of enticement, coercion, misrepresentation, promise of better education or lifestyle, or instilling fear of divine displeasure punishable. The punishment can go up to 10 years in prison is there is mass conversion, while converting a minor or a member of SC/ST community can entail jail for up to 7 years. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court held that earlier order calling conversion just for marriage unacceptable did not lay down good law. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:43Published

Don't See Priyanka, Salamat as Hindu-Muslim, says Allahabad High Court

 Unhappy with the decision, the parents of Priyanka filed an FIR against Salamat, accusing him of "kidnapping" and "abduction to compel a marriage".
DNA

Related news from verified sources

BetterLife says its AP-003 coronavirus treatment has similarities with Pfizer's vaccine

BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU), a biotech company focused on interferon...
Proactive Investors - Published


Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says [Video]

AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says

The company's Executive Vice President for Europe and Canada told Euronews that once approved the vaccine could be distributed "very fast" across all EU member states.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 05:18Published
Coronavirus: Oxford University candidate vaccine is 70% effective [Video]

Coronavirus: Oxford University candidate vaccine is 70% effective

The vaccine was 90% effective if administered at a half dose and then at a full dose and 62% effective if administered in two full doses.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:34Published
Now we must focus on how to distribute these COVID vaccines, says expert [Video]

Now we must focus on how to distribute these COVID vaccines, says expert

Dr Jeffrey Lazarus was speaking to Euronews after a third vaccine claimed to have had success at fighting COVID-19 in trials.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:24Published