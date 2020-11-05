Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost

From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Bank of England study found that risk of infection from banknotes is low.

An ICMR scientist told the Allahabad High Court that a vaccine will be available in the near future.

Prime Minister Modi said that the number of doses required and cost of vaccine is still unknown.

Meanwhile, Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine has over 90% efficacy as per second interim study.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.