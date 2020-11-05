Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost
From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.
A Bank of England study found that risk of infection from banknotes is low.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people across the UK to try to limit the interaction they have with others over Christmas.
Her comments come as the government and devolved administrations agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the festive period, allowing up to three households to mix during a five-day window.
Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period.
For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof.
Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey has said the UK and EU need “a spirit of goodwill” as any Brexit trade agreement will need room for adjustments. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,39,866 on November 23. As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed. The spike of 44,059 new cases and 511 deaths reported in last 24 hrs. Currently, there are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 85,62,642 with 41,024 new discharges. According to ICMR, 8,49,596 samples were tested on Nov 22.
As the country sees a heated debate on 'love jihad', Uttar Pradesh Law Commission's chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal commented on the report on a religious conversion law. Mittal said that the report holds conversion by means of enticement, coercion, misrepresentation, promise of better education or lifestyle, or instilling fear of divine displeasure punishable. The punishment can go up to 10 years in prison is there is mass conversion, while converting a minor or a member of SC/ST community can entail jail for up to 7 years. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court held that earlier order calling conversion just for marriage unacceptable did not lay down good law. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43Published