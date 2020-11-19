'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine'_ SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020

Global  
 

Providing Covid vaccines to the Indian government and the Indian populace is the priority of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

This was the message given by Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of SII at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

In a conversation with Sanchita Sharma, health editor, HT, Poonawalla said that SII plans to launch a new vaccine every 4-5 months.

Watch the full video for more.


Indians to get 'Covishield' vaccine for Rs 500-600, govt to get it at even lesser price

 'Covishield', the frontrunner to India's race for Covid-19 vaccine, is manufactured by Serum Institute of India in agreement with Oxford-AstraZeneca.
Covid vaccine should be available for public by April 2021: Serum Institute CEO

 Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly..
How can we prepare for future pandemics? Adar Poonawalla answers at #HTLS2020 [Video]

SII CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla spoke on preparation for future pandemics. Speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Poonawalla said that instead of reinventing the wheel with new technology to deal with a disease, we should rely on proven technology platforms. In a conversation with Sanchita Sharma, health editor, HT, Poonawalla said that SII plans to launch a new vaccine every 4-5 months. Watch the full video for more.

Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020 [Video]

Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, revealed how much a Covid vaccine dose is likely to cost. He was speaking to Sanchita Sharma, health editor, Hindustan Times, on Day 1 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Poonawalla said that one dose of the vaccine is likely to cost $5-6 with a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 1,000. Watch the full video for more.

Coronavirus updates: Pfizer could file for emergency use authorization Friday; Mexico tops 100K deaths; El Paso seeks more morgue attendants

 Pfizer plans to file for FDA approval. Hawaii updates traveling rules. Mexico tops 100K deaths. Latest COVID news.
 
Covid-19: Serbian Orthodox Patriarch Irinej dies

 Patriarch Irinej, 90, tested positive after attending a large public funeral for a senior bishop.
