'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine'_ SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020

SII CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla spoke on preparation for future pandemics. Speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Poonawalla said that instead of reinventing the wheel with new technology to deal with a disease, we should rely on proven technology platforms. In a conversation with Sanchita Sharma, health editor, HT, Poonawalla said that SII plans to launch a new vaccine every 4-5 months. Watch the full video for more.
Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, revealed how much a Covid vaccine dose is likely to cost. He was speaking to Sanchita Sharma, health editor, Hindustan Times, on Day 1 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Poonawalla said that one dose of the vaccine is likely to cost $5-6 with a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 1,000. Watch the full video for more.
The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers in India by February 2021 and for the general-pubic by April next year at a cost of Rs 1000 for 2 doses.