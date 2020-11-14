Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020

Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawala joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and spoke on India’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking on the side-effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine, he said that he had concerns about safety as well initially but found that only mild symptoms like fever, headache & weakness were noticed. He added that those symptoms also went away when they were treated with paracetamol. Watch the full video for all the details.
At least five COVID-19 vaccines are under trial in India, in which two are in the third phase, informed VK Paul, Member of Health, NITI Aayog in Delhi on November 17 while addressing media persons. He said, "The vaccine of Serum Institute is in the third phase. At least, five vaccines are under trial in the country of which two are in the third phase."
Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, participated in the inaugural session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and the development of vaccines with R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times. Dr Guleria said that because of Covid fatigue, we’re seeing a lot of people not following general precautions. He said it would be very sad for someone to lose an individual now, when the vaccine is just around the corner. Watch the full video for more.
The opening session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit saw an enlightening discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences spoke on the race for a vaccine, which witnessed breakthroughs recently. The two medical experts also commented on what we have decoded, and what's still left, about the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid disease. Watch the full discussion with R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.
