Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020

Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, revealed how much a Covid vaccine dose is likely to cost.

He was speaking to Sanchita Sharma, health editor, Hindustan Times, on Day 1 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Poonawalla said that one dose of the vaccine is likely to cost $5-6 with a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 1,000.

