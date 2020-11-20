‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Global  
 

Serum Institute India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to vaccine lab in Pune.

Poonawalla said that he was amazed by the Prime Minister's knowledge about vaccines and vaccine production.

He added that there were detailed discussions about the Covid-19 vaccine during his visit.

Poonawalla said they are in the process of applying for emergency-use authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the next two weeks.

"Implementation can only happen after the emergency-use licence is obtained.

The licence will be granted based on the data submitted by us.

We are in the process of submitting the data to the Drug Controller of India," he said.

