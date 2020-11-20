COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed initially in India: CEO Serum Institute of India

COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed initially in India, informed Chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla on November 28.

He said, "Vaccine will be distributed initially in India, then we will look at the COVAX countries which are mainly in Africa.

The UK and European markets are being taken care of by AstraZeneca and Oxford.

Our priority is India and COVAX countries." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Serum Institute of India in Pune, Maharashtra to and reviewed COVID-19 vaccine development.