COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed initially in India: CEO Serum Institute of India

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed initially in India, informed Chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla on November 28.

He said, "Vaccine will be distributed initially in India, then we will look at the COVAX countries which are mainly in Africa.

The UK and European markets are being taken care of by AstraZeneca and Oxford.

Our priority is India and COVAX countries." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Serum Institute of India in Pune, Maharashtra to and reviewed COVID-19 vaccine development.


Serum Institute of India Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer

COVID-19: Not in writing on how many doses GOI will purchase, says Serum Institute of India [Video]

Speaking on COVID-19 pandemic vaccine, Chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla on November 28 said as of now, the government of India has not given anything in writing on how many doses they will purchase. He said, "As of now, we don't have anything in writing with the Govt of India on how many doses they will purchase but the indication is that it would be 300-400 million doses by July, 2021." "We are in the process of applying for emergency use authorization of Covishield in the next two weeks," he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Serum Institute of India in Pune, Maharashtra to and reviewed COVID-19 vaccine development.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Watch: PM Modi visits Serum Institute of India to review vaccine development [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review Covid-19 vaccine development. PM Modi was seen holding a meeting with officials at SII. PM Modi was on a three-city tour on Saturday to take stock of Covid vaccine development. PM visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, followed by a trip to Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech facility. The prime minister was seen greeting people outside the Bharat Biotech facility. PM held meetings at all three vaccine labs during his visit. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:25Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Chennai volunteer for SII's COVID-19 vaccine claims Rs 5 crore compensation for health complications

 As per the notice, the 40-year old male volunteer is married and has two kids aged about 12 and 7 years.
DNA

Covid: Gatwick Airport's test centre site crashes

 One woman told the BBC the booking website had crashed and she had been on hold on the phone "for hours".
BBC News

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India


Adar Poonawalla

Formed task force in Maha to manage COVID vaccine distribution; in touch with Serum CEO: Thackeray to PM Modi

 Maharashtra is in touch with Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, for coronavirus vaccine, CM Uddhav Thackeray told PM Modi.
DNA
'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine': SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020 [Video]

Providing Covid vaccines to the Indian government and the Indian populace is the priority of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. This was the message given by Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of SII at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. In a conversation with Sanchita Sharma, health editor, HT, Poonawalla said that SII plans to launch a new vaccine every 4-5 months. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:07Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Watch: PM Modi's 2nd Covid vaccine lab visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Telangana's Hyderabad on November 28. He arrived in the city after a tour of Zydus' facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad earlier in the day. PM Modi is on a 3-city tour to take stock of Covid vaccine development in the country. He tweeted about his Bharat Biotech tour, hailing scientists for the progress in the trials so far. He added that the Bharat Biotech team is working with Indian Council of Medical Research for speedy progress. PM's next stop is the Serum Institute of India in Maharashtra's Pune. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published

Pune Pune Place in Maharashtra, India


AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

Gujarat: PM Modi reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila facility

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's..
IndiaTimes

Vaccine tour: PM Modi arrives at SII in Pune to review COVID-19 vaccine development

 The Serum Institute of India has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the vaccine.
DNA
Wall Street too giddy over vaccines: economist [Video]

Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist Peter Cardillo tells Reuters Fred Katayama investors are overly optimistic on the impact of vaccines as AstraZeneca's trial data comes under question. He also provides his view on retailers' prospects for the holiday shopping season.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:13Published

Covid vaccine should be available for public by April 2021: Serum Institute CEO

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford Covid-19...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Formed task force in Maha to manage COVID vaccine distribution; in touch with Serum CEO: Thackeray to PM Modi

Maharashtra is in touch with Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, for coronavirus...
DNA - Published

India first priority for COVID-19 vaccine delivery: Serum Institute

The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, will first...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



PM Modi visits Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Maharashtra's Pune on November 28. He visited Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development. Earlier in the day, the PM also visited Zydus..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published
Watch: PM Modi greets people gathered outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people gather outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad on November 28. He reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine development at Bharat Biotech facility. Earlier in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published