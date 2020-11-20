COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed initially in India: CEO Serum Institute of India

Speaking on COVID-19 pandemic vaccine, Chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla on November 28 said as of now, the government of India has not given anything in writing on how many doses they will purchase. He said, "As of now, we don't have anything in writing with the Govt of India on how many doses they will purchase but the indication is that it would be 300-400 million doses by July, 2021." "We are in the process of applying for emergency use authorization of Covishield in the next two weeks," he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Serum Institute of India in Pune, Maharashtra to and reviewed COVID-19 vaccine development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review Covid-19 vaccine development. PM Modi was seen holding a meeting with officials at SII. PM Modi was on a three-city tour on Saturday to take stock of Covid vaccine development. PM visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, followed by a trip to Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech facility. The prime minister was seen greeting people outside the Bharat Biotech facility. PM held meetings at all three vaccine labs during his visit. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:25Published
Providing Covid vaccines to the Indian government and the Indian populace is the priority of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. This was the message given by Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of SII at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. In a conversation with Sanchita Sharma, health editor, HT, Poonawalla said that SII plans to launch a new vaccine every 4-5 months. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:07Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Telangana's Hyderabad on November 28. He arrived in the city after a tour of Zydus' facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad earlier in the day. PM Modi is on a 3-city tour to take stock of Covid vaccine development in the country. He tweeted about his Bharat Biotech tour, hailing scientists for the progress in the trials so far. He added that the Bharat Biotech team is working with Indian Council of Medical Research for speedy progress. PM's next stop is the Serum Institute of India in Maharashtra's Pune. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist Peter Cardillo tells Reuters Fred Katayama investors are overly optimistic on the impact of vaccines as AstraZeneca's trial data comes under question. He also provides his view on retailers' prospects for the holiday shopping season.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people gather outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad on November 28. He reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine development at Bharat Biotech facility. Earlier in the..