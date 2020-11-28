Watch: PM Modi greets people gathered outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people gather outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad on November 28.

He reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine development at Bharat Biotech facility.

Earlier in the day, the PM also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D.

PM Modi will also visit Serum Institute of India in Pune to review vaccine development and manufacturing process.