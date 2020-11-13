How long does Covid immunity last? Brown University's Dr Jha explains #HTLS2020

In the inaugural session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dr Ashish K.

Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke to R.

Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times on the issue which will define the current year - the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Jha shed light on the complicated link between immunity and the viral disease.

He said that most people seem to develop immunity against Covid, and it lasts for around 8-9 months.

A vaccine might improve this to a year.

