Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:46s
As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York.

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kejriwal said that despite Delhi experiencing an infection peak much worse than New York's, health infrastructure did not collapse like in the latter.

He credited his government's home isolation policy for the same.

Kejriwal also expressed hope that the capital may be moving past the third wave with encouraging hints in recent days like a decrease in positivity rate, which is the ratio of positive results and total tests conducted.

Watch the full video for more.


'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Poll pundits said that Congress' weak performance in Bihar prevented the Opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance from grabbing power, despite ally Rashtriya Janata Dal emerging as the single largest party. Commenting on the results, Kejriwal said that it had started to seem like the Congress doesn't have any 'mai-baap' or 'owner' any longer, and an alternative is needed. He also spoke on the role he sees the AAP playing in national politics. Watch the full video for more.

Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020

Arvind Kejriwal recounted his government's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic so far, and shared his strategy for the future, on Day 2 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation with Kunal Pradhan, executive editor, Hindustan Times, the Chief Minister of Delhi said that there are hints of the third wave of infections beginning to recede, but it was too soon to rejoice. He also announced new plans like virtual linking of government health infrastructure and storage of patient details on cloud. The CM also commented on the annual battle against pollution, and how it has assumed more sinister proportions this year due to the pandemic. Watch the video for the full session.

