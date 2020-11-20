'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results.

He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Poll pundits said that Congress' weak performance in Bihar prevented the Opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance from grabbing power, despite ally Rashtriya Janata Dal emerging as the single largest party.

Commenting on the results, Kejriwal said that it had started to seem like the Congress doesn't have any 'mai-baap' or 'owner' any longer, and an alternative is needed.

He also spoke on the role he sees the AAP playing in national politics.

