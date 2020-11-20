'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020

He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
Poll pundits said that Congress' weak performance in Bihar prevented the Opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance from grabbing power, despite ally Rashtriya Janata Dal emerging as the single largest party.
Commenting on the results, Kejriwal said that it had started to seem like the Congress doesn't have any 'mai-baap' or 'owner' any longer, and an alternative is needed.
He also spoke on the role he sees the AAP playing in national politics.
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, spoke on the Covid-19 pandemic and Central government's role in the battle. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Baghel said that the state managed to prevent a migrant worker exodus and a blow to industry, but the Union government didn't have much of a role to play. Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's praise of the Modi administration, Baghel said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital was also responsible for the spread of the pandemic across the country, and so the AAP and BJP were scratching each other's backs. Watch the full video for more.
A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on November 24. Delhi Fire Services received a call around 10 pm. Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. An official said that although the fire wasn't spreading, it wasn't doused completely by November 25 evening. The fire added to Delhi's pollution woes. The capital's air quality index slipped into the severe category on November 25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that increasing pollution played a role in the capital's recent Covid-19 surge. Watch the full video for more.
BPJ president JP Nadda took a jibe at Congress and J&K leaders in Hyderabad. He said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq’s flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance.” Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city. Watch the full video for more.
With several potential COVID vaccines expected to see the light of day in coming months, Delhi Health Minister Satydenar Jain on November 28 said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will vaccinate the entire population of the national capital within 3-4 weeks after the availability of a shot. "Whenever the vaccine is available in Delhi, within 3-4 weeks it will be administered all over the national capital with the help of our health facilities such as polyclinics," the Delhi Health Minister told ANI.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacted on Tejashwi Yadav's allegation on his 'Bete Ki Chah Main Betiya Paida Karte Reh Gae' remark. He said, "I was speaking about the fertility rate and said that in humour. Did I say anything about anyone? People are taking it on themselves on their own." Earlier in the day, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister of Patna Tejashwi Yadav said that CM Kumar was heard saying- 'bete ki chah me bitiya paida karte reh gaye'. He said, "I said it doesn't suit the most experienced CM to drag my sisters into politics". Tejashwi further added that people say that CM Nitish Kumar didn't have another child out of fear that it could be a girl.
War of words between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the former’s comment during the Bihar poll rally. Tejashwi Yadav recalled Nitish’s comment on children. Yadav took a jibe at Bihar CM in the state assembly too. CM Nitish reacted to the statement and said his comments earlier concerned the fertility rate. Kumar also lost his cool on the Bihar Assembly floor on Friday. Kumar called Yadav a ‘liar’ and asked for actions against the RJD leader. Watch the full video for more details.
Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, took on those seeking introspection following the party's subpar performance in the Bihar Assembly election. He said that leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal used to tell their junior colleagues to only raise party issues on internal fora, but were doing the opposite themselves. Baghel also defended calls to make Rahul Gandhi the party president, saying that there are no other leaders with greater acceptability among party workers. Watch the full video for more.
Hundreds of farmers entered the national capital on Friday to hold peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands remained at border points, undecided whether to go to the demonstration site identified by police. The day witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in some places in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws. Farmer leaders from Punjab and Haryana said the stir has now become a "people's movement", drawing support from various sections of society. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their agitation and said the government is ready to discuss all issues with them. Watch the full video for more details.
BJP MLA from Pirpainti, Lallan Kumar Paswan on November 26 handed over transcript of alleged phone call he received from jailed Lalu Yadav, to police. RJD chief allegedly asked him to not to vote in the election for State assembly Speaker's post. "We decided to lodge an FIR against Lalu Prasad under the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on his telephonic conversation with me, where he tried to tempt me and asked me to be absent from Bihar Assembly. This is how these people are playing with democracy," said MLA Paswan.
Congress' GN Azad on Nov 22 commented on party's performance. He said, "Congress is on its lowest in the last 72 years. Congress does not have even the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha during..