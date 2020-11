700 Catholics pray in French city of Nantes at protest demanding reopening of churches Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:31s - Published 700 Catholics pray in French city of Nantes at protest demanding reopening of churches Hundreds of Catholics gathered in the French city of Nantes today (November 22) to call for the reopening of churches which have been closed during the second coronavirus lockdown. 0

