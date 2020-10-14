Coronavirus leaves London's black cabs in ‘taxi graveyards’

Mission of Coronavirus vaccination to each citizen is like national commitment: PM Modi



He said, "I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take vaccine to lowest levels. It'll help us in making decisions as your experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active participation. Vaccine work is ongoing but I request you there should be no carelessness." He further said, "This mission of Coronavirus vaccination of each citizen is like a national commitment. Each State and stakeholder has to work as a team to ensure that this mission is systematic, smooth and a sustained effort."

