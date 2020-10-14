Global  
 

Coronavirus leaves London's black cabs in ‘taxi graveyards’

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Coronavirus leaves London's black cabs in ‘taxi graveyards’

Coronavirus leaves London's black cabs in ‘taxi graveyards’

Pandemic pain for London's iconic Black cabs - more than one-fifth of them go off the road.


Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

London black cabs lie in 'taxi graveyard' amid COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

London black cabs lie in 'taxi graveyard' amid COVID-19 lockdown

Around 150 London black cabs are being stored in a field outside the UK capital because of a lack of demand for rides amid the latest lockdown.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Cabbies on 'starvation wages' as passengers stay home [Video]

Cabbies on 'starvation wages' as passengers stay home

More than 3,500 black cabs have been taken off London’s streets since June asdrivers struggle to earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic, newresearch reveals. Sherbert London has hired a car..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
The ultimate urban runabout? Sutton Bespoke announces limited run of super-luxurious London taxis [Video]

The ultimate urban runabout? Sutton Bespoke announces limited run of super-luxurious London taxis

A London-based retailer of high-end cars has started a limited production run of super-luxurious vehicles based on the new-generation low-emissions ‘black cab’, for those who want to travel..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:00Published