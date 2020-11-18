Cabbies on 'starvation wages' as passengers stay home

More than 3,500 black cabs have been taken off London’s streets since June asdrivers struggle to earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic, newresearch reveals.

Sherbert London has hired a car park to help it store 400unoccupied cabs - two-thirds of its fleet.

The Licensed Taxi Drivers’Association (LTDA) believes only one-in-five cabbies are still driving theirvehicles.

General secretary Steve McNamara said they are earning “starvationwages” around a quarter of normal levels.

Drivers are doing “desperate things”such as selling their taxis for well below market value and taking alternativejobs on zero-hour contracts to “get through the next few months”, heexplained.