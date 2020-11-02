A new poll shows Vigo County (an election bellwether) at a dead heat between Trump and Biden Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 week ago A new poll shows Vigo County (an election bellwether) at a dead heat between Trump and Biden We know eyes are on Vigo County when it comes to the presidential election. As a bellwether county, voters here have had a history of voting in line with the winner. 0

