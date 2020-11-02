Global  
 

A new poll shows Vigo County (an election bellwether) at a dead heat between Trump and Biden

We know eyes are on Vigo County when it comes to the presidential election.

As a bellwether county, voters here have had a history of voting in line with the winner.

To you.

////////// we know..

That eyes "are on vigo county"..

When it comes "t the presidential election".

"as a bell-wether county"..

"voters here" have had "a history" of voting in line "wit the winner".

"emerson college"..

Conducted "a poll" in vigo county to see where voters stand.

It shows..

"a dead heat"..

Between "president donald trump" and former vice president "joe biden".

"each candidate" received "48"-percent "of support".

"3"-percent said..

They will vote "for someone else".

Since 18-88..

"vigo county voters" have correctly predicted "the presidential election winner"..

Except on "2"-occasions.

"vigo county" has the 2nd longest current streak in the country.

"in 20-16" "president donald trump"




