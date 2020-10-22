Final Early Voting Numbers from the Wabash Valley

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 minutes ago

Today was your last chance to get out to the polls and vote early.

Polling locations here in indiana closed at noon today.

But that didn't stop voters in vigo county from getting out early and making their voices heard.

News 10's dominic miranda joins us in the studio.

He has an update with some final early voting numbers across the wabash valley county clerks across the wabash valley have told me throughout this election season..

It's been a hectic time at the polls.

A lot of people are getting out and early voting.

I stopped by the vigo county government center this afternoon... and i saw exactly what they meant.

[take pkg incue: early voters lined outcue: *bite* every vote to count duration:1:00] pk} early voters lined the sidewalk next to the vigo county government center on monday.

The line extended out the door almost the length of the building.

That seemed to be the theme throughout the wabash valley.

Here are some final early voting numbers for some indiana counties.

These numbers are in-person and mail-in voting numbers combined as you can see... vigo county tallied 34 thousand 4 hundred and 99 early votes... they surpassed their 2016 early voting total by 13 thousand votes.

Clay and sullivan counties also saw record breaking numbers at the polls in the early voting period.

Greene and parke counties here in indiana were still working on getting final numbers together.

I spoke with one vigo county voter today at the polls... she told me why she believes there are so many motivated voters throughout the wabash valley.

"i think a lot of ads have been pushing to get out and vote this year.

In the last election we didn't have that.

We really need everyone to vote, so if you didn't get out and vote today, i encourage you to do it tomorrow.

We need every vote to count."

Mayrose mayrose told me she enjoyed participating in this critical diplomatic process.

And she believes voters across our area have recognized the significance of doing just that.

