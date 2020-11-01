Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kendall Jenner Slammed, Birthday Celebration

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Kendall Jenner Slammed, Birthday Celebration

Kendall Jenner Slammed, Birthday Celebration

The model and reality star dressed up as Pamela Anderson's "Barb Wire" character and had a star-studded gathering at Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

According to social media some of the attending celebs went all out, including singer The Weeknd who donned a very realistic get up as Eddie Murphy's character Sherman Klump in the 1996 remake of "The Nutty Professor" which Jenner declared "best dressed" on his verified Instagram account.

It's the latest criticism aimed at the Kardashian-Jenner family who are probably the most famous and successful reality TV stars on the planet.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Inside Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party With Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and More

Kendall Jenner is feeling the Scorpio vibes ahead of her birthday. While the reality TV personality...
E! Online - Published

Kris Jenner Says Everyone Was Tested For Coronavirus Before Attending Kendall Jenner's 25th Halloween Birthday Party

Kendall Jenner came under fire over the weekend as she hosted a very large gathering in celebration...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash After Hosting 100-Person 25th Birthday Bash on Halloween amid COVID [Video]

Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash After Hosting 100-Person 25th Birthday Bash on Halloween amid COVID

The model's rooftop party drew a large crowd, including celebs like Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Jaden Smith

Credit: People     Duration: 01:17Published
Kendall Jenner Is Under Fire for Throwing a Huge Halloween Party With No Masks [Video]

Kendall Jenner Is Under Fire for Throwing a Huge Halloween Party With No Masks

"Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:47Published
Kendall Jenner slammed for Halloween birthday party [Video]

Kendall Jenner slammed for Halloween birthday party

Kendall Jenner rang in her 25th birthdayover Halloween weekend with 100 guests ata rooftop bar in West Hollywood.Unfortunately, it seemed as though Jennerknew that she was making a poor..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published