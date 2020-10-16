The Loss Adjuster Movie - Luke Goss, Guy Siner, Martin Kemp, Lorna Fitzgerald

The Loss Adjuster Movie (2020) - trailer - Plot synopsis: Martin Dyer is a very ordinary man with a very ordinary life.

An insurance Loss Adjuster for many years, he spends his time assessing other people’s problems and ignoring his own.

His wife Angie aspires to greater things and when finances hit rock bottom, she leaves him for a suave loan shark one week before Christmas.

Martin is crest fallen but forced into continuing his day by the overly exuberant company secretary, who has scheduled several claims for Martin to validate.

With a heavy heart, Martin sets off but his day drastically goes from bad to worse with a catalogue of extraordinary and humorous encounters with a flirtatious elderly widow, a corrupt Doctor, a lascivious female escort and a dead rat.

It is only at the funeral of a client that Martin has an epiphany; and with the help of his unlikely friendship with a teenage thief and perhaps a sprinkling of Christmas magic, life suddenly changes in a truly remarkable way.

Release Date: December 1, 2020 (VOD and Digital) Directed By: Vincent Woods Written By: Jayney Mackie Produced By: Ross Connock, Jayney Mackie Starring: Luke Goss, Guy Siner, Martin Kemp, Lorna Fitzgerald, Cathy Tyson, Joan Collins and Kym Marsh Distributor: Trinity Creative Partnership Production Company: Pink Flamingo Films Genre: Drama, Comedy Rating: N/A Language: English Runtime: 93 Minutes