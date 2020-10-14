Bihar polls phase 2: 'People will vote for change,' says Tejashwi Yadav

Bike-borne men allegedly attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bihar's Baikunthpur, Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari on November 02. He staged a sit-in protest outside police station alleging that attackers were supporters of independent candidate Manjeet Singh. He also accused police of inaction. Speaking to media, Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari said, "There were reports that Independent candidate Manjeet Singh's men are distributing money and sarees among people. I was talking to my workers about this when around 50 bike-borne men-supporters of Manjeet Singh came and attacked me." "I will sit here until their arrest," said MLA as he sat on protest outside police station.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attended "yuva naukri samvad" program on November 02 ahead of second round of voting for state assembly elections. In the event, Tejashwi Yadav promised to give jobs to 10 lakh people even if that required cutting of salaries of CM, ministers and MLAs. He said, "To give jobs to 10 lakh people, even if the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs need to be cut, then it will be done and jobs will be given."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda held a massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga on November 02. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh on November 01 stated that it will be very "unfortunate" for Bihar if the 'Mahagatbandhan' comes to power in the state. Adding on it, Singh compared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's tendency to the former chief minister of Bihar and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said, "It will be very unfortunate for Bihar if the 'Mahagatbandhan' comes to power. Tejashwi Yadav has a tendency just like Lalu ji. He (Tejashwi) has taken criminals as his allies and will let them run free and amok all over the state again."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 02 slammed opposition for dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. He was addressing a public rally in West Champaran's Balmiki Nagar. "Be it Congress or RJD, they only know how to cheat people. They've been dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. Don't expect them ever to unite people," said Yogi.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. The RJD leader filed his nomination from Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district. Tejashwi said Mahagathbandhan govt will sanction 10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meet. "We will sanction 10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meet if we form govt. These will be government jobs and hence will be permanent in nature. I promise to meet the 'equal pay for equal work' demand of teachers," he said. Earlier, Tejashwi sought blessings of his mother Rabri Devi and elder brother Tej Pratap ahead filing nomination. The 30-year-old Yadav scion will contest against BJP candidate Satish Kumar. In 2015, Tejashwi had won the seat defeating BJP candidate by a margin of 22,733 votes.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:54Published
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today (Oct 14) filed nomination from Raghopur assembly seat. He was accompanied by his brother Tej Pratap. Bihar elections 2020 for 243 seats will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.
Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 14 will file nomination from Raghopur for upcoming state elections. "If we form the govt, the first thing we'll do at the first cabinet meet is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth. These will be government jobs and permanent in nature," said Tejashwi Yadav.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
Tweets about this
ANI Multimedia Bihar polls phase 2: ‘People will vote for change,’ says Tejashwi Yadav
https://t.co/dlQgBZgWiK… https://t.co/iCFeLCY0X1 23 minutes ago
Bahujan Samaj Party chief reiterated her threat to ensure the defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. Mayawati said that her party would vote..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:45Published