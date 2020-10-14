Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar polls phase 2: 'People will vote for change,' says Tejashwi Yadav

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Bihar polls phase 2: 'People will vote for change,' says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar polls phase 2: 'People will vote for change,' says Tejashwi Yadav

As Bihar goes to polls in second phase on November 3, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav while talking to ANI said that people of "Bihar will vote for change".

Yadav said, "In this tsunami of change people of Bihar will vote on agenda of 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai'.

I am sure they will vote for us as they want achange in state, they want proactive and progressive government.

People of Bihar will vote for change." "It will be clear, first phase has already given an indication," he added.

Voting will also be held in Raghopur, from where Tejashwi has filed his nomination.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bike-borne men allegedly attack BJP MLA in Bihar's Gopalganj [Video]

Bike-borne men allegedly attack BJP MLA in Bihar's Gopalganj

Bike-borne men allegedly attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bihar's Baikunthpur, Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari on November 02. He staged a sit-in protest outside police station alleging that attackers were supporters of independent candidate Manjeet Singh. He also accused police of inaction. Speaking to media, Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari said, "There were reports that Independent candidate Manjeet Singh's men are distributing money and sarees among people. I was talking to my workers about this when around 50 bike-borne men-supporters of Manjeet Singh came and attacked me." "I will sit here until their arrest," said MLA as he sat on protest outside police station.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:51Published

Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

 PM Modi has been campaigning aggressively for candidates of the NDA alliance which many believe will bolster their chances of a victory.
DNA
Bihar polls: 'Salaries of CM, MLAs, ministers will be cut to give jobs,' says Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Bihar polls: 'Salaries of CM, MLAs, ministers will be cut to give jobs,' says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attended "yuva naukri samvad" program on November 02 ahead of second round of voting for state assembly elections. In the event, Tejashwi Yadav promised to give jobs to 10 lakh people even if that required cutting of salaries of CM, ministers and MLAs. He said, "To give jobs to 10 lakh people, even if the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs need to be cut, then it will be done and jobs will be given."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Bihar polls: JP Nadda holds massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga [Video]

Bihar polls: JP Nadda holds massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda held a massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga on November 02. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Yadav Former Indian cricketer and politician

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi, Tej Pratap in fray for phase 2 polling on Tuesday

 The 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav is hoping to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor against the Nitish Kumar government.
DNA
Just like his father, Tejashwi has also allied with criminals in Bihar: RK Singh [Video]

Just like his father, Tejashwi has also allied with criminals in Bihar: RK Singh

Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh on November 01 stated that it will be very "unfortunate" for Bihar if the 'Mahagatbandhan' comes to power in the state. Adding on it, Singh compared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's tendency to the former chief minister of Bihar and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said, "It will be very unfortunate for Bihar if the 'Mahagatbandhan' comes to power. Tejashwi Yadav has a tendency just like Lalu ji. He (Tejashwi) has taken criminals as his allies and will let them run free and amok all over the state again."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rashtriya Janata Dal Political party in India

CM Yogi slams Congress, RJD for dividing society on basis of caste, region, religion [Video]

CM Yogi slams Congress, RJD for dividing society on basis of caste, region, religion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 02 slammed opposition for dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. He was addressing a public rally in West Champaran's Balmiki Nagar. "Be it Congress or RJD, they only know how to cheat people. They've been dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. Don't expect them ever to unite people," said Yogi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

Not 'double engine' but trouble engine, Lalu Yadav hits back at PM Modi

 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, currently in jail, on Sunday waded into the campaigning ahead of the second phase of the Bihar polls with a..
IndiaTimes

Raghopur, Vaishali Raghopur, Vaishali Community development block in Bihar, India

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination, promises 10 lakh jobs if RJD wins [Video]

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination, promises 10 lakh jobs if RJD wins

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. The RJD leader filed his nomination from Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district. Tejashwi said Mahagathbandhan govt will sanction 10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meet. "We will sanction 10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meet if we form govt. These will be government jobs and hence will be permanent in nature. I promise to meet the 'equal pay for equal work' demand of teachers," he said. Earlier, Tejashwi sought blessings of his mother Rabri Devi and elder brother Tej Pratap ahead filing nomination. The 30-year-old Yadav scion will contest against BJP candidate Satish Kumar. In 2015, Tejashwi had won the seat defeating BJP candidate by a margin of 22,733 votes.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:54Published
Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur constituency [Video]

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur constituency

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today (Oct 14) filed nomination from Raghopur assembly seat. He was accompanied by his brother Tej Pratap. Bihar elections 2020 for 243 seats will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav promises 10 lakh jobs if RJD comes to power [Video]

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav promises 10 lakh jobs if RJD comes to power

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 14 will file nomination from Raghopur for upcoming state elections. "If we form the govt, the first thing we'll do at the first cabinet meet is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth. These will be government jobs and permanent in nature," said Tejashwi Yadav.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Bihar polls phase 2: ‘People will vote for change,’ says Tejashwi Yadav https://t.co/dlQgBZgWiK… https://t.co/iCFeLCY0X1 23 minutes ago

germanhitechhe1

Jago Bharat Jago RT @IndiaToday: Polling in first phase was success, people voted in numbers, says PM @narendramodi. #Bihar elections LIVE Updates: https://… 2 days ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday Polling in first phase was success, people voted in numbers, says PM @narendramodi. #Bihar elections LIVE Updates:… https://t.co/1HxxeJM8da 2 days ago

petrichor1717

बिलौटा सिंह Bihar election 2020: 34% crorepati candidates in Phase II of polls Technically in one of the poorest state of our… https://t.co/c4lPwuhHpe 4 days ago

soni_saty

satyendra soni #BiharPolls Phase I of the country’s first fullfledged assembly elections in Bihar under the shadow of the Covid-19… https://t.co/b0G1HndoZC 5 days ago

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @ABPNews: #BiharElections2020: How People Turned Up To Vote In The First Phase Of #BiharPolls Amid #COVID19 Precautions. See Photos Her… 5 days ago

ABPNews

ABP News #BiharElections2020: How People Turned Up To Vote In The First Phase Of #BiharPolls Amid #COVID19 Precautions. See… https://t.co/rSxb5l3nvO 5 days ago

whoskj2

SanjayKJha Feedback from ground on first phase polling: forget the stinking loads of rubbish that was offered in the garb of o… https://t.co/ykeSepIy8r 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Will vote BJP or other...': Mayawati reiterates threat for SP before polls [Video]

'Will vote BJP or other...': Mayawati reiterates threat for SP before polls

Bahujan Samaj Party chief reiterated her threat to ensure the defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. Mayawati said that her party would vote..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:45Published
Bihar polls: 'CM wore 'Sushasan babu' tag for 15 yrs, now his loot exposed,' says Chirag [Video]

Bihar polls: 'CM wore 'Sushasan babu' tag for 15 yrs, now his loot exposed,' says Chirag

During a press conference, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan targeted Chief Minister of Bihar. He said, "CM has been wearing 'Sushasan' babu tag for the last 15 years. But now, his loot is being exposed. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published
Further footage shows police use pepper spray to disperse North Carolina march to polls [Video]

Further footage shows police use pepper spray to disperse North Carolina march to polls

Hundreds of people in Graham city, North Carolina, gathered near a polling location to attend the “I Am Change Legacy March To the Polls,” which was organised by Rev.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published