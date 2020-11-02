Global  
 

The new Audi Q2 in Glacier white Driving Video

The Audi Q2 is a robust all-rounder for everyday use and leisure whose character is reflected in its body line: They are sporty, elongated, and powerful at the same time, and the corners and edges give the compact SUV a confident appearance.

As a result of its revision, the Q2 has become a few millimeters longer, now measuring 4.21 meters (13.8 ft), while the width (1.79 meters (5.9 ft)) and height (1.54 meters (5.1 ft)) have remained the same.

The drag coefficient of 0.31 (with sport suspension) is a top-of-the-range value in the segment.

The designers have now applied the motif of the polygon, which already characterized the front and shoulder line, to the rear end as well.

The bumper has an integrated diffuser insert with large five-sided polygons.

The front has also been modified, with the surfaces below the headlights emerging in a more striking manner.

The octagonal Singleframe is slightly lower, making the front section appear wider.

Its insert also interprets the polygon motif.

The advanced and S line equipment lines feature narrow slits between the radiator grille and the hood that are reminiscent of the Audi Sport quattro, an icon of the brand.

The large implied air inlets also appear even more expressive, especially in the S line.


