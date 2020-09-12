MP by-polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia cast his vote

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on November 03 cast his vote at a polling booth in Gwalior.

Voting for by-elections are being held on 28 Assembly seats of the state.

BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House.

The counting of votes for the by-polls will take place on November 10.