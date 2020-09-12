MP by-polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia cast his vote

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has clarified that he neither addressed BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as a dog nor he will do so. "Yesterday Jyotiraditya Scindia told that I had called him a dog in Ashok Nagar. I had neither addressed him as a dog nor I will do so, people of Ashok Nagar are witness to this," said Nath. Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged that Kamal Nath called him a dog in a public rally in MP's Ashok Nagar.
BJP candidate for Dubbak constituency by-polls, Raghunandan Rao, cast his vote on November 03. Voting is underway for the Dubbak by-polls. Earlier, Telangana Police seized Rs 18.67 lakh from his relative's location.
MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote during 2nd phase of Bihar elections on Nov 03 at a polling booth in Hajipur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, BJP leader CP Thakur also cast his vote in Patna. The voting for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway in the state.
A man carried his elderly mother in his arms to the polling booth in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to help her cast vote in the by-elections to the state assembly constituency. Meanwhile, a man carried his elderly father on his back to a polling booth in Sonipat's Bhainswal Kalan to help him cast his vote. Voting is conducted for by-polls in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states on November 03.
Voters arrived at a polling booth on November 03 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to cast their vote for the by-elections of the state Assembly constituency. Voting will be held on 28 Assembly seats of the state. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House. The counting of votes for the by-polls will be on November 10.