Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible'

Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible'

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said a mass testing scheme in Liverpool wouldbe made “as simple and accessible as possible”.


Robert Jenrick Robert Jenrick British lawyer and Conservative Party politician; Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014

Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown

Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick tells BBC Breakfast that the Governmenthas no plans for a full national lockdown and the three-tier Covid-19 strategyremains in place.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support

Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has laid out the government's "formula" for financial support for regions placed into the highest tier of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It includes £8 per head to cover track and trace and approximately £20 per capita for business support. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Minister: Burnham wanted a 'better deal' than other regions

Minister: Burnham wanted a ‘better deal’ than other regions

Robert Jenrick has said talks with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham broke down because he had insisted on preferential treatment for the region. The local government secretary claimed that Mr Burnham asked for 65 million pounds, the prime minister offered 55 million, then upped their offer to 60 million which was then rejected. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published
Minister: Door remains 'ajar' to conclude a Brexit deal

Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show “more flexibility” to conclude a “Canada” style trade deal with the UK and insisted the “door remains ajar” for a return to the negotiating table. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Coronavirus: Liverpool to pilot city-wide Covid-19 testing

 Military personnel will help trial a new system of mass testing in one of the UK's most affected areas.
BBC News

Leicester move a point behind Liverpool with emphatic win at Leeds

 Youri Tielemans strikes twice as Leicester record an emphatic win at Leeds to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool.
BBC News
Liverpool finalise training prep ahead of Atalanta test

Liverpool finalise training prep ahead of Atalanta test

Liverpool boosted by return to training of Joel Matip and Naby Keita

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:42Published
Matip and Keita hand Liverpool fitness boost ahead of Atalanta test

Matip and Keita hand Liverpool fitness boost ahead of Atalanta test

Liverpool boosted by return to training of Matip and Keita

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:42Published

Robert Jenrick on 'circuit-break' lockdown: It doesn't seem sensible

Robert Jenrick on 'circuit-break' lockdown: It doesn't seem sensible

Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick discusses thepossibility of a 'circuit-break' national lockdown, saying: "We don't thinkthat that's the sensible way forwards."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Robert Pattinson seen filming scenes for 'The Batman' in Liverpool

Robert Pattinson seen filming scenes for 'The Batman' in Liverpool

Robert Pattinson can be seen filming a scene on the set of "The Batman" in Liverpool on October 14.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:16Published
No national lockdown planned, says Jenrick, while Nandy rages about measures in the north of England

No national lockdown planned, says Jenrick, while Nandy rages about measures in the north of England

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick tells Andrew Marr the Government is doingeverything possible to avoid another national lockdown, while shadow foreignsecretary Lisa Nandy says people feel the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published