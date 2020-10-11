Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible'

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has laid out the government's "formula" for financial support for regions placed into the highest tier of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It includes £8 per head to cover track and trace and approximately £20 per capita for business support. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Robert Jenrick has said talks with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham broke down because he had insisted on preferential treatment for the region. The local government secretary claimed that Mr Burnham asked for 65 million pounds, the prime minister offered 55 million, then upped their offer to 60 million which was then rejected. Report by Blairm.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show "more flexibility" to conclude a "Canada" style trade deal with the UK and insisted the "door remains ajar" for a return to the negotiating table. Report by Blairm.