Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message

Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message

Rapper Eminem has given U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden permission to use his classic 8 Mile track for a new campaign ad, which debuted on Monday, on the eve of the general election.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eminem Eminem American rapper, record producer, and actor from Michigan

Eminem signals Biden support as campaign releases 'Lose Yourself' election ad

 The Detroit rapper, who rarely licenses his music, has provided his signature song for a new Biden spot titled "One Opportunity."
USATODAY.com
Eminem's home intruder reportedly told him he was there to kill him [Video]

Eminem's home intruder reportedly told him he was there to kill him

The man who broke into Eminem's house earlier this year allegedly told the rapper he was there to "kill him".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’ [Video]

John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’

John Legend appeared to throw shade at those musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump, as he performed in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Beyonce endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris [Video]

Beyonce endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Just before election day Beyonce stepped up to endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this

gen21argentina

gen21 Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message Eminem has never of… https://t.co/rxH2mBBtAT 1 hour ago

SSteamMedia

SWIFT STEAM MEDIA Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message… https://t.co/sJSWF2hh8F 3 hours ago

juultjeh_

Julia! Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message… https://t.co/tmFhjLUJYc 3 hours ago

Dekatt23

Maurice Dekatt Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message https://t.co/RdVpFtacOV 3 hours ago

SibbyYlla

Sibby Ylla Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message https://t.co/2LcN96ZiJ2 8 hours ago

MeetMusicLovers

MeetMusicLovers Eminem has never offered his music to a political campaign before, but is now backing Joe Biden's bid for the U.S.… https://t.co/Pxc5yo7Lw3 8 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message - Eminem has never… https://t.co/f508dsT37f 9 hours ago

Eminemfanssclub

Eminem fans sclub Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message - MSN UK https://t.co/qyCcsgobA2 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Casts All 5 Votes For Joe Biden [Video]

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Casts All 5 Votes For Joe Biden

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:22Published
Joe Biden Rallies Last-Minute Support In Pittsburgh [Video]

Joe Biden Rallies Last-Minute Support In Pittsburgh

Biden's last day of campaigning before Election Day was spent across Western Pennsylvania, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:15Published
Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins [Video]

Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins

Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after thestroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of themmarking 60 years since the tradition began. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published