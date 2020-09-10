Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message

Rapper Eminem has given U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden permission to use his classic 8 Mile track for a new campaign ad, which debuted on Monday, on the eve of the general election.

The Detroit rapper, who rarely licenses his music, has provided his signature song for a new Biden spot titled "One Opportunity."