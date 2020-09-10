|
|
|
Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message
Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message
Rapper Eminem has given U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden permission to use his classic 8 Mile track for a new campaign ad, which debuted on Monday, on the eve of the general election.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’
John Legend appeared to throw shade at those musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump, as he performed in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|