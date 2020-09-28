New parents Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have joined forces and penned an essay to highlight the plight of families still separated by U.S. immigration laws.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara pen essay to shine a light on families split by U.S. immigration laws

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome baby boy Engaged actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have become parents to a baby boy.

Joaquin Phoenix to play Napoleon in Ridley Scott's historical drama Joaquin Phoenix is set to reunite with Ridley Scott to play Napoleon Bonaparte in the director's upcoming historical drama.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are speaking out about children--including their own. In a new op-ed...

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are opening up about their baby son for the first time in a new...