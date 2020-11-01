Global  
 

Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s
According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden may both end up declaring victory on Tuesday, November 3, Election Night.

This is based on certain scenarios and outcomes of receiving the presidential election results.

According to Axios, Joe Biden's team plans to claim victory and address the nation based on if media outlets report results in his favor as a "mathematical inevitability," meaning if he receives the most votes.

However, a vote tally is not the same as formally winning the Electoral College, which may take longer, and is subject to challenge.

Trump reportedly hopes to declare victory as soon as Tuesday night, if early results show him ahead.


