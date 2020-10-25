68% of Republicans concerned election was ‘rigged’

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:36s - Published 5 minutes ago

[NFA] Sixty-eight percent of Republicans said they were concerned that the election was "rigged," according to a new Reuters/ Ipsos opinion poll.

As U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies continue to make baseless allegations about widespread election fraud, it appears his message is getting across to his supporters.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday, 73% of those polled agreed that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election.

But when asked specifically whether Biden had “rightfully won,” Republicans showed suspicion.

68% of Republicans said they were concerned that the 2020 election was rigged and only 29 percent believed that Biden had “rightfully won.” Biden won a decisive 306 votes in the Electoral College compared with 232 for President Trump.

Biden also won the national popular vote by at least 5.5 million votes But of those polled, 52% of Republicans said that Trump “rightfully won," but that it was stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud that favored his rivals.

A claim that has been disputed by election officials around the country from both parties.

The poll's findings come as President Trump on Tuesday night took the dramatic step of firing his administration's top cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a Twitter post.

Trump accused him without evidence of making a “highly inaccurate” statement when Krebs affirmed that the Nov.

3 election was secure and that there was no evidence of fraud.