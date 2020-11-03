Javed Akhtar files FIR against Kangana, Abhishek Bachchan to join Dinesh Vijan in his next

Huma Qureshi is soon going to play the lead role in Subhash Kapoor's political drama web-series Maharani.

The show will revolve around her journey.Abhishek Bachchan has joined hands with Dinesh Vijan and will be seen in a corrupt politician's role.

Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur would be seen alongside Abhishek.

