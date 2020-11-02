Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna

Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna

Police search for suspected gunmen who opened fire at six locations in the Austrian capital killing at least four people.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Austria Austria Country in Central Europe

Vienna attacker ‘born in Austria’ tried to flee to Syria, had previous terror conviction [Video]

Vienna attacker ‘born in Austria’ tried to flee to Syria, had previous terror conviction

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:10Published
Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises [Video]

Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:50Published
Vienna terror attack: Austrian embassy in New Delhi to remain closed till Nov 11 as precautionary measure [Video]

Vienna terror attack: Austrian embassy in New Delhi to remain closed till Nov 11 as precautionary measure

Austrian Embassy in New Delhi to remain closed for general public till November 11. The step has been taken in wake of terror attack in Austria's Vienna. Repulsive terrorist attack took place near a synagogue in the city center. Embassy has been closed as a precautionary measure.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Vienna Vienna Capital of Austria

Vienna residents in shock after deadly shooting as police hunts at least one gunman [Video]

Vienna residents in shock after deadly shooting as police hunts at least one gunman

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:46Published

WorldView: Vienna attack, Hurricane Eta and more global headlines

 A deadly terror attack in Vienna leaves at least four people dead and 17 injured. Nigeria's attorney general says "hoodlums" wearing military uniforms may have..
CBS News

Vienna shooting: Arrests after Vienna attacked by 'freed jihadist'

 Fourteen people are held but authorities now believe the dead gunman may have acted alone.
BBC News
Vienna attacks: death toll rises as police hunt more gunmen [Video]

Vienna attacks: death toll rises as police hunt more gunmen

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Austria police launch manhunt after Vienna terror attack leaves 5 dead, many wounded

Police killed one suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest....
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Three killed, including one suspect, in 'repulsive terror attack' near Vienna synagogue

Multiple shots have been fired in the vicinity of a synagogue in Austria's capital, as police urged...
SBS - Published

Vienna terror attack: Police launch massive manhunt

A massive manhunt is underway in the Austrian capital after an attack that left four civilians dead....
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna: https://t.co/p16CbbXWZH #ViennaTerrorAttack 3 seconds ago

estimariam1

YEE 🇪🇷 YEE 🇺🇸 Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna https://t.co/5XFIDCrKAK 27 minutes ago

spiritualvolt

Otwar.S.GORDON Austria ""police launch manhunt after ‘terror""’ attack in Vienna https://t.co/xbZLVdtfiq via @AJEnglish 55 minutes ago

Nostrafartface

Nostrawearadamnmask Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna https://t.co/L8vfzbWFsL via @AJEnglish 1 hour ago

GrahamUnderhil3

Graham Underhill RT @fumefox: How long does this have to continue before The West stops Islam from destroying our way of life. Austria police launch manhunt… 1 hour ago

GovSherazKhan

Sheraz Khan RT @AJENews: Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna https://t.co/FhLSO6friT https://t.co/LR2YKqvAhU 2 hours ago

sootsolh

Payame Solh Austria police launch manhunt after Vienna terror attack leaves 5 dead, many wounded https://t.co/4etxsWjuaN 2 hours ago

roostercrown

موصیو خروص🇫🇷 Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna https://t.co/F1eJwJpmCA 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shooting in Vienna Austria [Video]

Shooting in Vienna Austria

In what is being called a terror attack, 3 are dead and15 injured after a shooter opened fire in Vienna Austria after a covid lockdown.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:29Published
Five confirmed dead in Vienna shooting [Video]

Five confirmed dead in Vienna shooting

Parts of central Vienna remained sealed off by police on Tuesday morning aftera gun attack in the Austrian capital left five people dead, including thesuspected attacker.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Vienna: Four people killed in terror attack, and suspect shot dead by police [Video]

Vienna: Four people killed in terror attack, and suspect shot dead by police

A terror attack in the Austrian capital left four victims dead, and a suspected attacker was shot dead by police, with authorities still determining whether there are other attackers on the run.View on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 04:05Published