Nasdaq 100 Movers: SWKS, PDD
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%.
Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 158.9% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Skyworks Solutions, trading down 3.4%.
Skyworks Solutions Inc is showing a gain of 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are PayPal Holdings, trading down 2.7%, and DexCom, trading up 5.3% on the day.
