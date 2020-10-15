Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sadiq Khan confirms move from City Hall

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Sadiq Khan confirms move from City Hall

Sadiq Khan confirms move from City Hall

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed the Greater London Authority willleave its City Hall home next year, situated next to Tower Bridge, to save theadministration £61 million over the next five years.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sadiq Khan Sadiq Khan British Labour politician, Mayor of London

Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress [Video]

Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that there were Londoners still living in unsafe homes and that he was not satisfied with the progress made since the Grenfell disaster. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity [Video]

London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is angry that London has made "monumental sacrifices" to tackle the coronavirus and is suffering with the lowest testing capacity in the country. He said data in the next couple of weeks will determine whether Tier 2 restrictions have worked and if the capital will need to enter Tier 3. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published
Sadiq Khan calls for national guidance on building safety [Video]

Sadiq Khan calls for national guidance on building safety

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets firefighters during a visit to Old Kent Roadfire station in Southwark, London, where he reviewed some of the training, newtech and apparatus being used by the brigade. The mayor called for nationalguidance from the Government on building safety, almost a year on from theGrenfell Tower Inquiry's first report.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
‘Do the right thing for our city’ – Khan pleads with Londoners [Video]

‘Do the right thing for our city’ – Khan pleads with Londoners

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Londoners who are being asked to make“monumental sacrifices” in the incoming local lockdown to “ignore Governmentpoliticians” who have flouted coronavirus rules. The capital city is bracingfor Tier 2 restrictions from Saturday, which means a ban on separatehouseholds mixing outdoors – including in pubs and restaurants.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Greater London Authority Greater London Authority


City Hall, London City Hall, London


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

WorldView: Vienna attack, Hurricane Eta and more global headlines

 A deadly terror attack in Vienna leaves at least four people dead and 17 injured. Nigeria's attorney general says "hoodlums" wearing military uniforms may have..
CBS News
London Christmas lights celebrate 2020 heroes [Video]

London Christmas lights celebrate 2020 heroes

Christmas came early on London's iconic Oxford Street as the festive lights were switched on for 2020.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published
Despite UK coronavirus curbs, robots enable virtual art tours [Video]

Despite UK coronavirus curbs, robots enable virtual art tours

The UK's lockdown might have halted most non-essential activities, but a London gallery is open for online viewings.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published

London's City Hall to move from central London to East End

 The opposition leader describes the mayor's plans to move to The Crystal in Newham as "half-baked".
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Sadiq Khan confirms move from City Hall in bid to fill £500m budget black hole

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed the Greater London Authority will be relocated to the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Baltimore City Public Schools virtual town hall tonight [Video]

Baltimore City Public Schools virtual town hall tonight

Baltimore City Public Schools virtual town hall tonight

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:38Published
Voters wait in snow on last day of early voting [Video]

Voters wait in snow on last day of early voting

Hundreds of people waited in the cold and snow outside of Boston's City Hall to vote on the last day of Massachusetts' early voting period.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:02Published
Gordon, Freeman highlight 2020 Missouri Sports HOF class [Video]

Gordon, Freeman highlight 2020 Missouri Sports HOF class

Kansas City Royals World Series outfielder Alex Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl lineman Curley Culp and former Grandview High School and NFL quarterback Josh Freeman are set to be inducted into..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:34Published