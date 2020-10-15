Sadiq Khan confirms move from City Hall

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed the Greater London Authority willleave its City Hall home next year, situated next to Tower Bridge, to save theadministration £61 million over the next five years.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that there were Londoners still living in unsafe homes and that he was not satisfied with the progress made since the Grenfell disaster.
Report by Etemadil.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is angry that London has made "monumental sacrifices" to tackle the coronavirus and is suffering with the lowest testing capacity in the country. He said data in the next couple of weeks will determine whether Tier 2 restrictions have worked and if the capital will need to enter Tier 3. Report by Etemadil.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets firefighters during a visit to Old Kent Roadfire station in Southwark, London, where he reviewed some of the training, newtech and apparatus being used by the brigade. The mayor called for nationalguidance from the Government on building safety, almost a year on from theGrenfell Tower Inquiry's first report.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Londoners who are being asked to make“monumental sacrifices” in the incoming local lockdown to “ignore Governmentpoliticians” who have flouted coronavirus rules. The capital city is bracingfor Tier 2 restrictions from Saturday, which means a ban on separatehouseholds mixing outdoors – including in pubs and restaurants.
