Legends Hathaway, Tucci, Spencer & Chenoweth On What Filming “The Witches” Was Really Like

Video Credit: Bustle - Duration: 03:24s - Published
It’s a Devil Wears Prada reunion!

*Laughs maniacally* When we heard there was going to be a remake of our most terrifying childhood favorite, we knew we were going to watch it.

But when we found it was going to be directed by Robert (the stars call him “Bob”) Zemekis, produced by Guillermo del Toro and starring Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci (hello Devil Wears Prada reunion), Octavia Spencer, AND Kristin Chenoweth...pauses to catch breath...we just KNEW we were going to be obsessed.

We chatted with Anne, Stanley, Octavia and Kristen (can we call them by their first names?) about their favorite moments from the 1990 Angelica Huston classic, their unique filming experiences and if they think the movie has a moral to the story.

You won’t want to miss out on this updated Roald Dahl classic with all of your faves.


