Clean Sweep: Judge Orders USPS To Rush Absentee Ballots

With just hours remaining on Election Day, a federal judge has ordered the US Postal Service to round up and rush all undelivered absentee ballots.

Business Insider reports US District Judge Emmet Sullivan's order targeted specific areas.

Some are in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Georgia, where the GOP has tried to invalidate many early and mail-in ballots.

In many states, mail-in ballots can only be counted if they arrive by the time the polls close on Election Day--even if they were postmarked before Tuesday.

Last week, Texas GOP officials asked the state Supreme Court to discard 127,000 ballots cast at drive-through voting sites.

The sites were located in Democratic-leaning Harris County.

However, the request was denied.