Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Deeper You Dig Movie Clip - Have You Seen this Girl?

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published
The Deeper You Dig Movie Clip - Have You Seen this Girl?

The Deeper You Dig Movie Clip - Have You Seen this Girl?

The Deeper You Dig Movie Clip - Have You Seen this Girl?

Themes of family, loss and survival intersect on the thin line that separates the living from the dead in The Deeper You Dig, the latest feature written, directed by and starring filmmaking family the Adams Family (Knuckle Jack, Rumblestrips) – described as “a force to be reckoned with” (Dread Central) and “the multi-hyphenates other multi-hyphenates hope to be when they grow up” (Nightmare on Film Street).

Bogus tarot card reader Ivy (Toby Poser) and her teenage daughter Echo (Zelda Adams) are an unconventional but loving mother/daughter team.

But when reclusive Kurt (John Adams) moves in down the road, a tragic accident results in Echo’s murder, causing three lives to collide in mysterious and wicked ways.

Kurt believes he can hide his secret beneath the earth – but Echo, refusing to accept death, burrows into his head until he can feel her in his bones.

As she haunts his every move, trying to reach her mother from beyond, Ivy must dig deep to see the signs and prove that love won’t stay buried.

A dark, unsettling meditation on grief, survival and the brittle barrier that separates the living from the dead, The Deeper You Dig is an original, independent horror.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Uncle Frank movie Clip - Frank Tells Beth He Is Gay [Video]

Uncle Frank movie Clip - Frank Tells Beth He Is Gay

Uncle Frank movie Clip - Frank Tells Beth He Is Gay Plot synopsis:In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her beloved..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:02Published
Girl Movie - Clip with Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke - Daddy's Money [Video]

Girl Movie - Clip with Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke - Daddy's Money

Girl Movie - Clip with Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke - Daddy's Money - Plot synopsis: A young woman (Bella Thorne) heads back to her hometown, intent on exacting revenge on her abusive father, only to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:01Published
The Princess Switch Switched Again movie clip - Double Chin [Video]

The Princess Switch Switched Again movie clip - Double Chin

The Princess Switch Switched Again movie clip - Double Chin Plot synopsis: When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it’s up to her..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:42Published